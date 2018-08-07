It was with great hilarity that I read Tom Platt's letter to the editor (July 27). It shows his total lack of knowledge of the people he's talking about.
Gary Marbut is most definitely not a rookie or a Johnny-come-lately. He teaches gun safety courses and concealed-carry classes. He is a member of the Deer Creek shooting range and one of its officers.
From the tone and utter lack of facts, it sure makes Platt sound like a shill for Michael Bloomberg, Shannon Watts and their sycophants: the Missoula City Council.
Michael Wheeler,
Missoula