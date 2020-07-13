Marijuana arrests expose racism

In 2006, when John Engen was elected mayor, voters passed a resolution making marijuana possession the lowest priority crime. What did new Mayor Engen and his police do? Arrest more people. They even went to the state Attorney General and GOP lawmakers to find ways to keep more arresting people for marijuana possession.

I worked with NORML and our state director became so fed up with the city’s desire to keep harassing its own citizens against their will that he resigned and moved. The ACLU currently puts the rate of Black arrest for marijuana possession in Missoula at 9.6 times higher than for whites. Just a few weeks after promising to tackle the issue, Engen is giving these police hundreds of thousands more in his new budget.

Perusing Engen’s donors list, it includes the most well-known and richest in the town and state, so I can only presume the white supremacy extends to the very height of local and statewide Democrats.

The time of turning a blind eye to Democrats cashing checks from police unions that support white supremacy must stop. When Democrats fund their campaigns off the backs of racist cops and policies, no person in good conscience should support them.

Timothy Adams,

Milltown

