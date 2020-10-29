 Skip to main content
Marijuana helps ease many illnesses

Marijuana helps ease many illnesses

I know a few things. One night, while playing darts with my stepson, my knees were hurting badly — symptom of old paratrooper's disease. He offered to roll me a marijuana cigarette. I declined. He rolled one and lit up. Then he offered me a few puffs of his. I accepted and took a few. About 10 minutes later, I noticed that my knees no longer hurt.

The young man who lived across the circle from me had multiple sclerosis. A friend provided him with MJ. It was the difference between his moving food on a fork to his mouth and poking his eye out with the fork.

My late wife suffered through a chemotherapy. It made her hair fall out and she felt like poop. I learned later that MJ was a good antidote for this.

Lastly, I have a thing about freedom. I believe that free people in a free country should be able to grow whatever they want in their garden and drink and smoke whatever they want in their own house. This also includes brewing their own beer. Considering that American beer is a national tragedy (I spent 10 years stationed in Germany), that is probably the optimal solution. Also wine, and distill their own whiskey.

Indians can smoke the peace pipe, why can't I?

Frank Novotny,

Victor

