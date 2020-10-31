 Skip to main content
Marijuana initiatives will raise and save money

As a health care professional, I have decided to vote for I-190 and I-118. These initiatives will bring in revenue much needed for veterans and health care as well as wildlife preservation.

They also give 18- to 20-year-olds a choice of a fine or drug education if arrested while allowing those over 21 years of age a choice to consume a natural plant for personal reasons.

Both of these changes in the law will save money squandered on cannabis arrests and incarcerations. This revenue can then be reallocated into our local communities in more beneficial ways. These initiatives additionally provide Montana residents, including already operating medicinal dispensaries, an opportunity to expand an existing market.

I-190 includes wording aimed to protect professional and occupational license holders from prosecution. For providing advice or services arising out of or related to conduct that is permitted solely on the basis that marijuana is prohibited by federal law.

When deciding on your vote, I hope you choose yes on I-190- and I-118.

Frances DeForrest,

Hot Springs

