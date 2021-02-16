Marijuana legalization initiative provided funding for conservation

The beauty of Montana lies within the nature it encompasses. People flock here to

experience what gives the state its name, meaning "mountainous," and why its title continues to be Big Sky Country. The residents and visitors care to keep the gorgeous landscape and important resources prosperous for future generations, which is part of the reason Initiative 190 passed in the recent election.

Initiative 190 is more commonly known for its legalization of marijuana. Within the text for the initiative, there is further explanation that a 20% tax on non-medical marijuana would be instituted with purchase, and a list of what that tax, generating about $48 million annually by 2025, would go towards funding; including special revenue accounts for conservation.

As it currently stands, Montana does not have an annual budget for the conservation of natural resources or public land where hunting and fishing thrive, making these accounts all the more important.