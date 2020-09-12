 Skip to main content
Marijuana will generate $48 million in revenue

The legalization of marijuana is on the ballot this year in the form of I-190 and CI-118. CI-118 amends the definition of an adult in Montana to permit purchase, possession, and consumption of marijuana for persons 21 and older, and I-190 establishes the regulatory framework and tax rates for adult-use marijuana in Montana.

Why should you vote for these initiatives? With an excise tax of 20%, marijuana would generate $48 million in revenue for the first year in Montana, 49.5% of which is earmarked for conservation projects on our public lands.

If you want to vote “Yes” on these important initiatives, I implore you to make sure that your voter registration is currently up to date. There were thousands of undeliverable ballots in the June primary election, and people’s voices need to be heard on this crucial piece of conservation funding.

Vote “Yes” for I-190 and CI-118!

Summer Romo,

Missoula

