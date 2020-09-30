Marijuna tax revenue would go to conservation

As I’m sure you know, this November there are two measures on the ballot for marijuana legalization, I-190 and CI-118. I don’t need to tell you that the legalization of recreational marijuana is supported given that current polls show that 3 out of 5 Montanans support it. The legalization is essentially inevitable at this point.

So, instead of writing to you about that, I want to explain why it is in our best interests to pass these measures now, instead of some other later legislation. Written into these measures is legislation that directs 50% of the tax revenue from the sale of marijuana to land conservation efforts in Montana. If passed this would be an initial $18 million more going to conservation. The effects of this would be tremendous and would help make a nicer outdoors for all Montanans. The question is no longer whether or not to legalize marijuana, it is if we pass this particular bill and its division of tax revenue or a bill with different revenue distribution. The elected officials of Montana need to support the conservation of our public lands and the legalization of recreational marijuana.