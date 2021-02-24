Market-based fix to avoid fiery future

Well, that's pretty grim. The article on Sunday Feb. 20, "2020 wildfire season costly," by Mike Kordenbrock, speaks of a fiery future.

The devastating loss of structures and enormous cost of firefighting that we had last year are expected to be routine. This is due to "climate-enabled fuel drying" and a longer fire season. Following a program of forest fuel reduction and prescribed burning is part of the solution. We must also prevent the underlying cause from getting worse.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a market-based solution (carbon tax revenue given back directly to the people) that is expected to add 2.2 million jobs. I have asked our members of Congress — Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale — to support this solution as an effective way of addressing climate change without damaging the economy. I ask all of you to call them as well.

Imagine a better future: well-managed forests, lower carbon emissions and cleaner air. Let's make it happen!

Laura Reynolds,

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0