Marks brings strengths to court

When I left my position as Fourth Judicial District Standing Master, I asked Judge Jason Marks to replace me as presiding judge for the Missoula Veterans Court and Missoula Co-Occurring Treatment Court. I had seen his openness to solutions-based approaches to community safety, like treatment courts.

Most people convicted of crimes face the challenge of substance abuse. Some also have co-occurring mental health disorders. Treatment courts address these issues by providing court-directed, multidisciplinary team-led treatment in the community. Helping people overcome challenges that contributed to their criminal behavior helps us all.

Requirements of the year-long treatment court programs include frequent court appearances, random drug testing, adherence to treatment recommendations and employment or education. Most treatment court participants complete the program. The re-offense rate of graduates is significantly lower than that of persons who follow the traditional justice system. Our community is strengthened by participants’ reconnection with their families, and attainment of employment and educational goals.

Strengths Judge Marks brings to treatment courts include: he listens well, thoughtfully considers differing views, works hard, is even tempered and committed to the rule of law. Of course, these are also the attributes we need in all judges.

Please vote to retain Judge Marks.

Brenda Desmond,

Missoula

