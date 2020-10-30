Marks' compassion evident in kindness

I write in support of retaining Jason Marks for District Court judge.
Nearly one year ago, our son's adoption approval paperwork arrived the evening of Dec. 23. Judge Marks fit our family into his schedule the day before Christmas, finalizing our adoption and granting our child's only request to Santa, that he be adopted for Christmas.
We are forever grateful to Judge Jason Marks, whose kindness to our family is indicative of the compassion he extends to Missoula community on a daily basis.
Clark Tower,
Missoula
