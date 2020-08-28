Marks demonstrates fairness, respect

Prior to moving into a career in real estate earlier this year, I served as Marks' court clerk. Having worked with Marks during his time as a chief deputy prosecutor in the County Attorney’s Office, I knew him to be a fair and honorable person, so I was very pleased when Governor Bullock appointed him to assume the bench when Karen Townsend retired.

Immediately upon his appointment, Marks was diligent in recusing himself on any cases in which he had even the most peripheral hand during his time as a prosecutor to ensure that individuals involved would have no concern of judicial biased. I witnessed numerous conversations in court that Marks conducted with defendants and counsel in which he carefully explained his former role as a prosecutor and his ability to disqualify himself and call in another judge if the defendant or counsel so chose. Marks would transfer the case at even the slightest hesitation.