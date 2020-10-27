 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marks has character to be good judge

Marks has character to be good judge

{{featured_button_text}}

I support and encourage you to vote for Judge Jason Marks for Fourth Judicial District Court Judge in Department 4. I work with Judge Marks daily (our offices are next to each other) and know his commitment to fairness, hard work and justice. He deserves your vote.

Marks is eminently qualified to serve as your judge. He was appointed to the bench after 15 years of practice in criminal law — previously serving as a public defender and in prosecution. Because of this background, he brings a balanced, practical, and problem-solving approach to criminal law matters. In his role as chief deputy county attorney, Marks was exposed to a wide array of civil matters. Experience matters.

More importantly, Marks has the character for the position. How a person treats people — especially people coming before you asking to right a wrong — is a true measure of that person’s character. I can attest that Jason Marks has the character to be a good judge; he is consistently respectful of those who appear before him, and measured in his approach.

Please mark your ballot to retain Judge Jason Marks.

Shane Vannatta,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Trump has no plan
Letters

Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I onl…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Daines has the endorsements
Letters

Daines has the endorsements

Democrats and their rich donors are pouring millions of dollars into the race between Senator Daines and Governor Bullock. Their goal is to de…

Gianforte has Montana for sale
Letters

Gianforte has Montana for sale

Any student of Montana history knows the boom/bust cycle of our economy. Each cycle created a boom in the economy followed by the bust when th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News