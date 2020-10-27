Marks has character to be good judge

I support and encourage you to vote for Judge Jason Marks for Fourth Judicial District Court Judge in Department 4. I work with Judge Marks daily (our offices are next to each other) and know his commitment to fairness, hard work and justice. He deserves your vote.

Marks is eminently qualified to serve as your judge. He was appointed to the bench after 15 years of practice in criminal law — previously serving as a public defender and in prosecution. Because of this background, he brings a balanced, practical, and problem-solving approach to criminal law matters. In his role as chief deputy county attorney, Marks was exposed to a wide array of civil matters. Experience matters.

More importantly, Marks has the character for the position. How a person treats people — especially people coming before you asking to right a wrong — is a true measure of that person’s character. I can attest that Jason Marks has the character to be a good judge; he is consistently respectful of those who appear before him, and measured in his approach.

Please mark your ballot to retain Judge Jason Marks.

Shane Vannatta,

Missoula

