Marks has diverse background in court

I am writing in support of Judge Jason Marks. Please vote to retain his seat as District Court Judge on your ballots, to be mailed Oct. 9.

Judge Marks is decisive, knowledgeable and caring. While he gives due attention to all of his cases, he is a father to three children and takes very seriously his duties presiding over family law cases.

Judge Marks has historically been an advocate for women. During his career as a prosecutor, he formed the special victim’s unit and supervised the attorneys within. He did so in a trauma-informed and victim-centered way. He helped Missoula move forward after the U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Missoula has become a model community, due, in no small part, to Judge Marks’ work.

Judge Marks is fair and has an appreciation for bail reform and defendant’s rights. Judge Marks has a diverse background in civil and criminal work, both as a defense attorney and a prosecutor. He is measured, even minded and just. His understanding of the law has long been appreciated and commended in the legal community and he exercises the utmost diligence in his rulings from the bench, balanced with understanding, empathy and compassion.

Brittany Williams,

Frenchtown

