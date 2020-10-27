Marks has impeccable professionalism and integrity

I write in support of Jason Marks for District Court Judge. As a detective with Missoula PD, I worked with Jason for nearly 14 years. Judge Marks is a patient educator, steady under pressure, firmly grounded in his knowledge of the law, and unwaveringly ethical. He has a reputation among the members of the police department as a Judge with impeccable professionalism and integrity.

Based on my direct experience with both candidates, Jason is a better advocate and protector of women's rights. He helped create the Special Victims Unit, protects the rights of victims of sexual assault, and understands the dynamics of domestic violence.

He brings his vast and diverse experience as a public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney to the bench. Judge Marks has shown he listens to all the parties before making decisions. He understands the decisions he makes can greatly affect the lives of those who appear before him.

People who possess the perfect combination of empirical pragmatism and 'do the right thing' values are both incredibly rare, and incredibly valuable to our community. I can think of no better example than Jason, and I urge you to join me in voting to retain Judge Marks.

Stacy Lear,

Missoula

