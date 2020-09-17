Marks has the experience and courage to do what is right

When I began practicing law at the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, I had just had my first child three months earlier and Jason Marks was my first boss. I was new to motherhood, new to practice, and new to the criminal justice system. Jason guided me through that time of such vulnerability with compassion, wisdom, and patience. Jason was my first role model in the field, and his background in both prosecution and defense has held him out as an asset to new and experienced attorneys alike. I consider Jason the best boss I’ve ever had, which is saying something considering I now work for myself.