Marks has the experience and courage to do what is right

When I began practicing law at the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, I had just had my first child three months earlier and Jason Marks was my first boss. I was new to motherhood, new to practice, and new to the criminal justice system. Jason guided me through that time of such vulnerability with compassion, wisdom, and patience. Jason was my first role model in the field, and his background in both prosecution and defense has held him out as an asset to new and experienced attorneys alike. I consider Jason the best boss I’ve ever had, which is saying something considering I now work for myself.
We must retain Jason Marks as District Court Judge. Our justice system embodies the wise restraints that guarantee our freedom while also administering the rule of law. It is imperative that our judges rule with fairness, consistency, and integrity. In an unprecedented year of chaos, uncertainty, and discord, we must elect a judge with the experience to interpret the law, the courage to do what is right, and the character to dispense justice firmly and fairly. Jason Marks has brought these values to the bench. Vote to retain Jason Marks as District Court Judge.
Caitlin Williams,
Clinton
