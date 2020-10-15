Marks is deserving of your vote

As a Justice of the Peace in Missoula County it is without hesitation that I support and encourage you vote to retain the Honorable Jason Marks for Fourth Judicial District Court Judge. I have known and worked with Judge Marks in various capacities since 2007. He is fair, collaborative and approaches issues with a down to earth perspective.

Incarceration impacts, victims, defendants, families, and our community. Judge Marks helped develop Missoula’s jail reform project and continues to be a driving force in Missoula County’s approach to reducing incarceration. I have worked alongside and watched Judge Marks approach bail reform with a thorough and encompassing perspective. Community Safety is always at the front of his mind and he is dedicated to reducing incarceration through pre-trial alternatives. Judge Marks is skilled at working with people from a variety of agencies and perspectives to find solutions to criminal justice issues.

In addition to being a driving force for bail reform, Judge Marks presides over two of Missoula County’s Treatment Courts. Treatment courts use education, treatment, and accountability to change behaviors and reduce criminal activity and incarceration.

Judge Marks’s commitment and leadership from the bench is outstanding and deserving of your vote.