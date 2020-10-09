 Skip to main content
Marks is fair-minded, organized and compassionate judge

Please vote to retain Judge Jason Marks with the Missoula County District Court.

When we speak of judges, we usually speak of the impacts of their decisions. And undoubtedly, judicial decisions make a real impact on people's lives. My experience has also proven that the demeanor and behavior of the presiding judge has a major impact on the lives of the public.

I have devoted my law practice to representing survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking in civil legal cases. It is true that the most effective judges have the technical expertise around the impacts and dynamics of abuse and can make timely, fair, and effective decisions in their cases. Judge Marks has this technical background. However, during his time on the bench he has also demonstrated that he is committed to fully listening to each and every party on his docket. He shows authentic consideration to parties without an attorney and takes the time to hear their story. He is an organized judge with a command of the rules of evidence.

I urge Missoulians to keep a fair-minded, organized, and compassionate judge on the bench, and vote to retain Jason Marks on Nov. 3.

Emily Lucas,

Missoula

