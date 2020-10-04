Marks is judge community needs

I have practiced law in Montana for 13 years. My law practice is comprised mostly of family law cases involving domestic violence — the cases that few attorneys show up for, that are often overlooked by our justice system, that can have catastrophic results.

I have practiced in front of Missoula County District Court Judge Jason Marks. Attorneys with our firm have practiced in front of him. Attorneys and litigants have the same opinion — Judge Jason Marks understands the dynamics of domestic violence and what he does not understand, he is willing to learn. Judge Jason Marks does his best to make families whole. He holds offenders accountable; provides safety for survivors; and creates practical and safe parenting plans for children.