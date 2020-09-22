Marks is rational, dedicated to justice

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I first met Jason Marks when I was an attorney with the Public Defender's Office. Marks was a prosecutor, so in theory we were adversaries, but he always treated me with respect and was immeasurably fair. He sought justice for victims, holding firm where necessary, and he always respected my clients’ constitutional rights.

I became even more familiar with Marks' character through my work as a prosecutor. Even while navigating the most stressful of cases, Marks was calm, rational, compassionate and dedicated to justice. He carried these traits into the judiciary, and this is exactly what our community needs in a district court judge.

Every day our local judges make decisions involving immensely important matters: violent crime in our community, child abuse, parenting plans and property disputes, just to name a few. I know that in every case that comes before Judge Marks, he will make informed decisions based upon the law.

Please join me in voting to retain Judge Marks this November.

Kelly Henkel,

Missoula

