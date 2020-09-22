 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marks is rational, dedicated to justice

Marks is rational, dedicated to justice

{{featured_button_text}}

I first met Jason Marks when I was an attorney with the Public Defender's Office. Marks was a prosecutor, so in theory we were adversaries, but he always treated me with respect and was immeasurably fair. He sought justice for victims, holding firm where necessary, and he always respected my clients’ constitutional rights.

I became even more familiar with Marks' character through my work as a prosecutor. Even while navigating the most stressful of cases, Marks was calm, rational, compassionate and dedicated to justice. He carried these traits into the judiciary, and this is exactly what our community needs in a district court judge.

Every day our local judges make decisions involving immensely important matters: violent crime in our community, child abuse, parenting plans and property disputes, just to name a few. I know that in every case that comes before Judge Marks, he will make informed decisions based upon the law.

Please join me in voting to retain Judge Marks this November.

Kelly Henkel,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Montana is doing fine
Letters

Montana is doing fine

Greg Leichner, obviously another Seattle liberal, have you perhaps had the opportunity to view the Seattle KOMA television documentary, "SEATT…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News