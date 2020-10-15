Marks is smart, compassionate and hardworking

Of course, if a sitting judge is arrogant, arbitrary, or one-sided, I would support a challenger. I know that in this race, the opponent (whom I know and like personally) has intimated that Judge Marks’ previous employment as a prosecutor in the Missoula County Attorney’s Office biases him against criminal defendants. My own personal experience in court showed me that just the opposite is true. I had occasion to watch Judge Marks conduct a morning of hearings in criminal cases last winter. I was surprised and completely impressed by the amount of time Judge Marks spent on each case, and the kindness with which he treated each prisoner. Instead of simply processing a bunch of cases, Judge Marks conducted a colloquy with each defendant. At least twice that morning, after hearing from the prosecution lawyer, the Judge observed that the specific elements of the charge were inconsistent with the evidence before him, resulting in dismissal of those charges. It was clear that Judge Marks knew criminal law inside and out, which makes sense because he (like his challenger) has served on both sides of the system, having been a public defender before he joined the prosecutors’ office. For sure, my observation confirmed that the judge has no hesitation in holding his former colleagues to the letter of the law. (In the interest of full disclosure, my daughter is in the prosecutor’s office. She reports the same experience.)