 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marks, Kilby have utmost integrity

Marks, Kilby have utmost integrity

{{featured_button_text}}

I support Jason Marks and his candidacy for district judge in the Fourth Judicial District.

I have known Marks since he began his legal career in the Office of the Public Defender. Marks was a great public defender who was smart, willing to learn, and hard-working on behalf of his clients. When he went to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, he brought those characteristics with him, along with an admirable sense of justice.

Both Jason Marks and his wife, Jordan Kilby, are people of utmost integrity. The fact that Jordan is working in the County Attorney’s Office while Jason is a district judge does not give me pause. If there is a concern from anyone about Marks sitting as a district judge in a criminal case, every defendant has the right to disqualify one judge without a reason. The fact that Jason Marks’ opponent has never disqualified him in a criminal case tells you all you need to know about whether she really believes there is a concern about bias.

We in the Fourth Judicial District are lucky to have a judge like Jason Marks on the bench and a prosecutor like Jordan Kilby in the County Attorney’s Office.

Jim Taylor,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana is doing fine
Letters

Montana is doing fine

Greg Leichner, obviously another Seattle liberal, have you perhaps had the opportunity to view the Seattle KOMA television documentary, "SEATT…

Start watching non-Fox news
Letters

Start watching non-Fox news

Please start watching non Fox News. You must see the smoke because he thinks that raking leaves in forests. He has let 200,000 Americans die b…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Democrats' hypocrisy
Letters

Democrats' hypocrisy

Thank you to Beth Wilson for once again exposing the hypocrisy of herself and the Democrat party so eloquently in her latest diatribe in the S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News