Marks, Kilby have utmost integrity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I support Jason Marks and his candidacy for district judge in the Fourth Judicial District.

I have known Marks since he began his legal career in the Office of the Public Defender. Marks was a great public defender who was smart, willing to learn, and hard-working on behalf of his clients. When he went to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, he brought those characteristics with him, along with an admirable sense of justice.

Both Jason Marks and his wife, Jordan Kilby, are people of utmost integrity. The fact that Jordan is working in the County Attorney’s Office while Jason is a district judge does not give me pause. If there is a concern from anyone about Marks sitting as a district judge in a criminal case, every defendant has the right to disqualify one judge without a reason. The fact that Jason Marks’ opponent has never disqualified him in a criminal case tells you all you need to know about whether she really believes there is a concern about bias.

We in the Fourth Judicial District are lucky to have a judge like Jason Marks on the bench and a prosecutor like Jordan Kilby in the County Attorney’s Office.

Jim Taylor,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0