Marks serves with integriy

I confidently recommend Jason Marks in the election for Fourth Judicial District Court Judge, Department Four. In my years of working as an attorney within this judicial district, I have gained appreciation and respect for Judges who are able to serve with integrity, making timely decisions that respect the dignity of all the individuals involved in the legal system. Jason is such a judge.

A significant portion of my practice involves representing individuals in family law matters. Some of these clients come to the court system from a place of fear and distrust, with a history of trauma. It is critical that we have judges who can recognize the impact trauma has on individuals. When the impact is dismissed or misunderstood, judges can misapprehend the evidence, and inadvertently cause more harm and impede justice. Jason Marks has sought out and learned from trauma informed trainers and has let his experiences shape his approach to his work on the bench. This is evident in the way he listens and communicates, works to eliminate unnecessary procedures that can be perceived as threatening, and modifies the physical environment to create a sense of safety.