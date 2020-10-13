 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marks serves with integriy

Marks serves with integriy

{{featured_button_text}}

I confidently recommend Jason Marks in the election for Fourth Judicial District Court Judge, Department Four. In my years of working as an attorney within this judicial district, I have gained appreciation and respect for Judges who are able to serve with integrity, making timely decisions that respect the dignity of all the individuals involved in the legal system. Jason is such a judge.

A significant portion of my practice involves representing individuals in family law matters. Some of these clients come to the court system from a place of fear and distrust, with a history of trauma. It is critical that we have judges who can recognize the impact trauma has on individuals. When the impact is dismissed or misunderstood, judges can misapprehend the evidence, and inadvertently cause more harm and impede justice. Jason Marks has sought out and learned from trauma informed trainers and has let his experiences shape his approach to his work on the bench. This is evident in the way he listens and communicates, works to eliminate unnecessary procedures that can be perceived as threatening, and modifies the physical environment to create a sense of safety.

Please join me in supporting Judge Marks.

Jane Cowley,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News