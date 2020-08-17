Marks' service shows dedication

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in support of Jason Marks for District Court judge.

Growing up in Missoula, I have known Jason Marks and his family since he and I were children. Jason's parents were active in the Missoula community and it has been a pleasure to see him follow in their footsteps in his service to our community.

As an attorney, Marks served Missoula as a public defender for two years and as a prosecutor, supervising the special victims unit, for 12 years. Governor Bullock appointed Marks to the District Court judge position in September of 2019 because of his extensive experience and service, and his work as the District Court judge has continued to exemplify his dedication.

I hope Missoula votes to retain Jason Marks as District Court judge so he can continue to serve the Missoula community.

Deirdre Flaherty,

Missoula

