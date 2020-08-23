Marks shows intelligence, fairness and devotion

Every election year friends ask me which judicial nominee to vote for. Having practiced and taught law for well over a decade, I know firsthand the importance of the judges we elect. Judges decide appropriate sentences for individuals found guilty of crimes. Judges decide whether to involuntarily commit an individual. Judges decide whether to terminate parental rights in cases of alleged abuse or neglect. Judges decide custody and asset distribution in contested divorces. Judges decide civil cases involving constitutional claims, complex business matters, and property disputes, just to name a few. Yet most community members aren’t familiar with the judges who make these life-changing decisions every day.

I believe there are three crucial attributes to a judge — intelligence, fairness and devotion to public service. District Court Judge Jason Marks is running for reelection, and having known him for many years, I can attest that he has all three of these attributes. He has expertise and experience in criminal law and many types of civil cases. He is even-tempered and fair, and he is on the bench because he believes in public service. Our community is well-served with Judge Marks on the bench so let’s vote to keep him there.