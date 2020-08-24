Marks shows patience, empathy, impartiality

I have practiced family law in Missoula for the past decade and, like Jason Marks, am a parent of young children. I understand all too well the complicated nature of working to resolve intractable interpersonal conflict. While I would far prefer to help all families productively work out their disagreements without significant court involvement, there are times when people in disputes need someone with not only the authority, but also the listening skills and compassion, to make fair and thoughtful rulings.