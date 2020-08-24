Marks shows patience, empathy, impartiality

I am writing in support of Jason Marks for district court judge.
I have practiced family law in Missoula for the past decade and, like Jason Marks, am a parent of young children. I understand all too well the complicated nature of working to resolve intractable interpersonal conflict. While I would far prefer to help all families productively work out their disagreements without significant court involvement, there are times when people in disputes need someone with not only the authority, but also the listening skills and compassion, to make fair and thoughtful rulings.
In his time on the bench, Judge Marks has demonstrated the patience, empathy and impartiality required to make the difficult decisions Missoula and Mineral county families need to be able to move forward.
Please join me in voting to retain Jason Marks as district court judge so he can continue to serve Missoula and Mineral county families.
Amy Lord,
Missoula
