Mask, abortion science not related

Re: Barb Hvizdak's (Jan. 31) letter on abortion, masks and science: We do not want to “have it both ways.”

Point one: No, the mask question is not confirmed science. There are hundreds of top flight, respected doctors and scientists who have serious questions as to even the safety of masks. They may help. We do know that over 97% of those who unfortunately contract COVID-19 recover.

And it is proven that zero percent of babies involved in an abortion do not recover; 100% die. There is confirmed, no-question science that a baby is a baby from conception. A real living human.

Babies and masks have nothing to do with each other, except maybe the abortionist wears a mask to hide his or her face as they tear a living child apart.

Patricia Lamb,

Missoula

