Mask mandate in schools renews faith in Bullock

I have had some crises of faith lately in everything, including Steven Bullock, in whom I used to believe. However, today he inspired renewed faith in me and for my vote for him as a Senatorial candidate, when he mandated masks in Montana schools.

As a longtime educator, the notion of reopening schools shivers my very timbers, yet I understand the conundrum we face with children and young adults who yearn for face-to-face learning and at least semi-direct social contact. It is only human to long for contact.

I am a "died in the wool" Democrat who has considered voting for Steve Daines, given some mixed experiences I have had as an activist with Bullock when he was Attorney General and Governor. I met Steve Daines at a Republican mixer and he seemed very down-to-earth, smart and human (as, ironically, many Republicans do to me in person, in spite of our philosophical differences).

If any community in America reopens schools without a mask mandate, they should have their head(master) examined. Lives of the most vulnerable remain at stake, but admittedly, life must go on.

Tami Williams,

Missoula

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

