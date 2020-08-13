Mask mandate in schools renews faith in Bullock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have had some crises of faith lately in everything, including Steven Bullock, in whom I used to believe. However, today he inspired renewed faith in me and for my vote for him as a Senatorial candidate, when he mandated masks in Montana schools.

As a longtime educator, the notion of reopening schools shivers my very timbers, yet I understand the conundrum we face with children and young adults who yearn for face-to-face learning and at least semi-direct social contact. It is only human to long for contact.

I am a "died in the wool" Democrat who has considered voting for Steve Daines, given some mixed experiences I have had as an activist with Bullock when he was Attorney General and Governor. I met Steve Daines at a Republican mixer and he seemed very down-to-earth, smart and human (as, ironically, many Republicans do to me in person, in spite of our philosophical differences).

If any community in America reopens schools without a mask mandate, they should have their head(master) examined. Lives of the most vulnerable remain at stake, but admittedly, life must go on.

Tami Williams,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0