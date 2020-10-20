 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mask mandate is not working

Mask mandate is not working

{{featured_button_text}}

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. I like the sign behind the bar at Bodega’s. “Frankly my dear, I don’t care how you do it in California.”

To our wonderful health department and our governor: What you are mandating is not working. Not only is the mandate not working, but the masks cause you to breath your own exhaust — carbon dioxide — and provide a good environment for bacteria to flourish. Since your mask mandate, the case numbers per day have increased dramatically.

If you always do what you always did, you always get what you always got. So try something different — let our immune system work.

Charles Brekjern,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
1
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News