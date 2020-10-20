Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. I like the sign behind the bar at Bodega’s. “Frankly my dear, I don’t care how you do it in California.”

To our wonderful health department and our governor: What you are mandating is not working. Not only is the mandate not working, but the masks cause you to breath your own exhaust — carbon dioxide — and provide a good environment for bacteria to flourish. Since your mask mandate, the case numbers per day have increased dramatically.

If you always do what you always did, you always get what you always got. So try something different — let our immune system work.

Charles Brekjern,

Missoula

