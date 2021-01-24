Mask mandate will protect older residents

A powerful, underestimated force exists within our economy — Montanans aged 50 and older.

Nationally, older adults spend $4.6 trillion on goods and services and contribute 80% of the U.S. aggregate wealth. In Montana, they remain in our workforce longer than ever, outspend other consumers, and with the highest homeownership rates, their taxes support schools and infrastructure development. The oldest state in the West, we are increasingly reliant upon our older population to meet workforce demands.

Although COVID-19 caused withdrawal to homes, the statewide mask mandate increased mobility. Our economic stability depends on older generations remaining engaged and policies provoking isolation are counterproductive. We appreciate Governor Gianforte’s leadership, and his vaccine prioritization will ensure more of our older population remain pillars of our marketplace and communities. However, we request that leaders honor years of contributions by supporting mask mandates until older Montanans can receive complete vaccines.

“A healthy community is one in which the elderly protect, care for, love, and assist the younger ones to provide continuity and hope,” said Maggie Kuhn, who advocated for individual freedoms until age 90. Our older population is immeasurably valuable, and we must continue to protect them for the benefit of us all.