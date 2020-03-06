Mask price-gouger lacking in humanity

To the person in Missoula who is trying to sell 30-cent 3M paper face masks for $10 each on Facebook Marketplace, your actions are morally reprehensible.

If there is such a thing as the pearly gates, I'm certain that St. Peter will look upon your actions as being an automatic ticket on the next elevator going (way) down.

I'm tempted to buy all of your masks and give them to those most susceptible to this horrible health risk.

Trying to find your humanity would be like trying to find a Tootsie Roll in a septic tank. I'm by no means a champion of China's human rights abuses, but actions such as this would earn you a summary execution there. You have the moral compass of oyster feces.

Greg Hamilton,

Missoula

