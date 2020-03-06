Mask price-gouger lacking in humanity

Mask price-gouger lacking in humanity

{{featured_button_text}}

To the person in Missoula who is trying to sell 30-cent 3M paper face masks for $10 each on Facebook Marketplace, your actions are morally reprehensible.

If there is such a thing as the pearly gates, I'm certain that St. Peter will look upon your actions as being an automatic ticket on the next elevator going (way) down.

I'm tempted to buy all of your masks and give them to those most susceptible to this horrible health risk.

Trying to find your humanity would be like trying to find a Tootsie Roll in a septic tank. I'm by no means a champion of China's human rights abuses, but actions such as this would earn you a summary execution there. You have the moral compass of oyster feces.

Greg Hamilton,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sound barriers causing hazard
Letters

Sound barriers causing hazard

It's been quite some time since I have written to the Missoulian editor but I just have to talk about an issue which involves the safety and l…

Brucellosis cartoon missed mark
Letters

Brucellosis cartoon missed mark

I am writing in response to the editorial cartoon depicting two bison talking. One is saying, “You’d think they’d have enough to worry about w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News