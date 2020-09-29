Mask up, get your flu shot and stay well

Open letter to the children of 70-somethings.

First and foremost, know we love you and feel great pride in your accomplishments and the people you have become. As your parents we ask that you consider our plea.

You may have forgotten, but to us just yesterday we were young, strong, and accomplished individuals. Then, shocked and indignant we learned that society now considered us “elderly”. Local newspapers ran a story on the misfortune of an “elderly” couple in the community; they were several years our junior! How could this happen to us? We didn’t feel or want to be elderly. But, reluctantly, we have faced our reality as time insidiously stole our youth. We didn’t mean for this to happen, but we have become more frail, slower, less steady and less able to do routine tasks. This year we learned that we are also at high risk if infected by COVID-19; our immune systems are less vigilant and other preexisting conditions have crept into our lives.

Therefore, we’ve taken great precautions to protect ourselves and others during this dreaded pandemic. So, please consider our greater risk when making your own lifestyle choices. We want to continue to welcome you into our home, but the pandemic promises to get far worse before it gets better. Please keep in mind our heightened vulnerability.