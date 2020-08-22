 Skip to main content
Masks are for everyone's safety

While getting blood drawn I spoke with a Hamilton nurse about the efficacy of wearing a face-mask during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nurse wore a face-mask but felt that masks provide little protection and, even more importantly, mask-wearing should be an individual’s choice.

Point taken. So, I’ve decided to apply this ethic to stopping at stop signs. Over the years I’ve inadvertently driven past stop signs without stopping and suffered no ill effect. Therefore I see stops signs providing little protection.

But even more importantly, stopping at a stop sign should be an individual’s choice. Nowhere in the Constitution will you find a mandate requiring us to stop at stops signs.

From now on, unless moved by personal choice, I will no longer stop at stop signs. You’ll know who I am; I’ll be the guy who T-bones you.

Bruce Weide,

Hamilton

