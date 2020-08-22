Masks are for everyone's safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While getting blood drawn I spoke with a Hamilton nurse about the efficacy of wearing a face-mask during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nurse wore a face-mask but felt that masks provide little protection and, even more importantly, mask-wearing should be an individual’s choice.

Point taken. So, I’ve decided to apply this ethic to stopping at stop signs. Over the years I’ve inadvertently driven past stop signs without stopping and suffered no ill effect. Therefore I see stops signs providing little protection.

But even more importantly, stopping at a stop sign should be an individual’s choice. Nowhere in the Constitution will you find a mandate requiring us to stop at stops signs.

From now on, unless moved by personal choice, I will no longer stop at stop signs. You’ll know who I am; I’ll be the guy who T-bones you.

Bruce Weide,

Hamilton

