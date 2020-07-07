Masks are not most effective

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Setting politics aside, facts: The most effective remedy is masks? Wrong.

Studies strongly suggest that not only do masks not protect us and others, but the opposite. There are dozens of large studies that warn of their danger.

To quote the World Health Organization's guidance on masks: “Masks should only be used by health care workers, caretakers or by people who are sick with symptoms like fever or cough."

Don’t trust them? A recent study by more than 600 doctors and scientists concluded that down the line we will have thousands of people with severe respiratory problems because of wearing masks for extended periods of time.

Facts are out there; why are we not getting facts? Ask your media and politicians.

The only effective protections are to wash your hands and stay home when sick. Masks are not the answer, and about the only thing they accomplish is driving us to live in fear.

Pat Lamb,

Missoula

