Masks decrease chance of infecting others

In response to Pat Lamb’s letter of Tuesday, July 7, “Masks are not most effective,” I find your letter misinformed and dangerous.

You must be talking about the general need for masks outside of a virulent pandemic like COVID-19. Certainly, wearing masks for extended periods, especially non-permeable masks, could cause respiratory problems, but the alternative — spreading or contracting this potentially deadly virus — certainly justifies the risks. I have done some research and see nothing to substantiate your claim.

The Centers for Disease Control, as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci, recommend that all people wear masks in public. There are some scattered doctors who have noted that a fabric mask can hold germs near your face, increasing your chances of contracting the virus, but decreasing the chance that you will infect others. This is why we all need to voluntarily wear a mask in public.