Masks decrease chance of infecting others

In response to Pat Lamb’s letter of Tuesday, July 7, “Masks are not most effective,” I find your letter misinformed and dangerous.
You must be talking about the general need for masks outside of a virulent pandemic like COVID-19. Certainly, wearing masks for extended periods, especially non-permeable masks, could cause respiratory problems, but the alternative — spreading or contracting this potentially deadly virus — certainly justifies the risks. I have done some research and see nothing to substantiate your claim.
The Centers for Disease Control, as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci, recommend that all people wear masks in public. There are some scattered doctors who have noted that a fabric mask can hold germs near your face, increasing your chances of contracting the virus, but decreasing the chance that you will infect others. This is why we all need to voluntarily wear a mask in public.
If some do and some don’t wear masks, the concentration of potentially infected droplets, especially indoors, will increase the chance that permeable-masked individuals will be wearing a warm, moist infected cloth against their face. This is why I am hoping for a mandate for all to wear masks indoors when the Missoula Public Health Department meets about this on Thursday.
If we continue to allow unbelievably irresponsible gatherings like the rodeo in Lincoln, where they took a cursory temperature at entry (many spreaders are not symptomatic), almost no one wore masks, and the social distancing requirement was not enforced, we can expect to see a continued spike in COVID-19 cases.
Tami Williams,
Missoula
