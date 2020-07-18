Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who you’re voting for. You don’t need to virtue-signal by putting your cute little mask on your rear view mirror. Look at what this false sense of security has done to the number of cases. They obviously do not work. They were never intended to stop viral transmission. It was also never based on science. Before everyone moved here and turned it into their fly fishing Mecca, Missoula was a nice place. Now it’s a sick joke. What a future we are creating for our kids? As if they weren’t bubble wrapped enough, now they’ll be perfectly safe forever. Because that’s what we want, right? Complete safety? That’s why we raised the speed limit to 80 and needed to open bars before gyms. Hey, you’re not an alcoholic if you drink at a brewery, right? And how are those masks working while you’re not wearing them inside the brewery? Why haven’t we tried this hard to stop diabetes, which killed 4.2 million people last year and cost America $427 billion. Hmmm...it’s almost like the government doesn’t actually care.

Harold Howard,

Missoula

