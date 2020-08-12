Masks do protect us

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You won’t mind if your surgeon doesn’t wear a mask during your surgery, right? Your surgeon has personal rights and doesn’t want them infringed. Your surgeon doesn’t feel sick so it should be ok.

Whoa! What? Surgeons must wear masks!

Let’s think about that. A surgeon wears a mask primarily to protect the patient, to prevent microbes from the surgeon’s nose or mouth from going onto, and into, the patient. To be blunt, to prevent the surgeon from accidentally sneezing, talking or coughing respiratory droplets into the patient. The patient is vulnerable because he or she is open (literally) to taking in dangerous microbes during a surgery.

That’s how COVID-19 is, too. COVID-19 gains access to our bodies most readily through our mouths and noses. We, like surgical patients, are vulnerable to having harmful microbes enter our bodies, not through an open surgical incision, but though our respiratory tract when we’re around people who have COVID-19 at the grocery store, family picnic, church, party, etc. The people around us are like the surgeon who has access to our insides, and if they unknowingly have coronavirus, then they can pass it into us. It goes into our lungs where it can become a mild, a serious, or a deadly infection.