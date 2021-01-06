Masks make for safer season

Dear Governor-elect Gianforte and fellow Montanans:

I want to thank those I see wearing masks during my errands and at my job. I work at a large hotel with guests from all over the country; I feel safer seeing masks on people.

On Jan. 2, new COVID cases statewide are at a seven-day average of 353. That average was that “low” on Oct. 3, 2020, at 364.

I hope none of us are patting each on the back. Really, don’t do that. Not today.

We’ve seen virus counts whiplash back and forth all over the country. Also, ski season is just getting into full swing and usually is humming along all through February and into March. We’ve got a long way to go.

To me, the argument to keep a mask rule is that we keep it for the out-of-staters. We already know masks are important. We aren’t wearing them because we think we’ll get in trouble. We’re just looking out for each other.

Montanans don’t like being told what to do, but many think the tourists need some guidance. If there is one things Montanans know, sometimes people who come here just don’t know what the heck they are doing.

Thanks.

Charley Lyman,

Missoula

