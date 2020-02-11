Mathematics bolsters Pelosi video

I have seen the altered video of Nancy Pelosi tearing up parts of President Trump's speech after various clips which honor special guests of the president.

The distributive property of mathematics tells us that the following is true: x(a+b+c) = ax+bx+cx. Therefore, when we see in the video that the president honored the World War II pilot, it is true that Pelosi tore up that part of the president's speech. When we see the president honoring a young lady so that she can go to college, it is true that Pelosi tore up that part of the speech, and when we see that the president honored the soldier who gave his life for our freedom, it is also true that Pelosi tore up that part of his speech.

This "altered" video is true by the distributive property that we all have been taught in school.

Dan Manka,

Fairmont, West Virginia

