We are currently in the midst of what many consider to be the most important election in modern history. Not only on the Presidential level, but on the State level as well. Montana has just one seat in the House of Representatives, so it's crucial for us to fill that seat with someone who will fight for Montanans. Matt Rosendale already has a proven track record of doing just that.

As our State Auditor, he has worked tenaciously to reform healthcare by expanding access and reducing costs. He authorized direct primary care, leading to facilities opening across the state, providing access to routine healthcare for many who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford it. His healthcare reform efforts also led to the first ever reduction of rates by three insurance companies in 2019.

Additionally, Rosendale has shown great respect and support for our Veterans and Law Enforcement. He is committed to continuing to fix VA issues and properly fund Law Enforcement. He even opens up his home and ranch to Veterans and their families for hunting and recreation through the Wounded Warriors program.

These, along with countless other reasons, are why Matt Rosendale has my vote this election, and I hope you'll consider giving him yours.

MaLayna Hartford,

Belgrade

