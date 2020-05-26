Matt Rosendale is the real deal

Matt Rosendale is the real deal

I have known Matt Rosendale for many years and have been involved with him in multiple settings. Through it all, Rosendale has remained steadfast and true, never taking his eye off the goal or being distracted by the fracas of politics.

Through hard work and self-determination, Rosendale has risen through the ranks to earn his present position as Montana’s commissioner of securities and insurance. While many claim to be conservative, Rosendale has proven it.

From his voting record in the Montana Legislature, to his leadership of the State Auditor’s Office, Rosendale has continued to outperform. It is not often we find someone in office who will cut their own department budget 23% and refuse any pay increases, but Rosendale did it!

Now Rosendale is ready to serve us in another capacity, as our sole U.S. Congressman. I have no doubt that Matt Rosendale will bring the same work ethic and veracity to Congress that has carried him throughout all of his endeavors.

A solid fiscal conservative whose actions speak for themselves, Montana needs Matt Rosendale as our congressman!

Rep. Alan Doane,

House District 36

Bloomfield

