I see U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is at it again.
“Montanans are sick and tired,” he tweets, of elected members of Congress — Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — expressing their opinions of how to make the country work for all of us, not just the richest of rich (that is to say, men such as our own Senator Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte).
The senator says he stands with Donald Trump, who has said these members of Congress should “go back to where [they] came from,” even though these young women come from Michigan, New York, Minnesota and Massachusetts.
As someone who has lived most of my life in Montana — probably much longer than Daines — I have to say he does not speak for me.
I would suggest that if the senator is sick and tired of supporting the First Amendment and the rights of elected members of Congress to speak out on behalf of all Americans, it is he who should go back to where he came from: California.
I’m sure Montanans can find someone with a greater commitment to the Constitution and Montana values to represent us in 2020.
Diane Smith,
Missoula