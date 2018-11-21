One writer writing in praise of our president concluded with this; “He (Trump) has faced the most vicious resistance of any resident in our history.” I wonder why!
My knowledge of presidents doesn’t go beyond that of FDR. I wasn’t much interested in what went on in D.C. in my younger years. I was trying to succeed in my job and my marriage. I think Bill Clinton suffered a lot of abuse and so did Barack Obama after he left office and our current president went after him.
If Donald Trump is facing vicious resistance, just maybe he’s earned it.
Fred Collins,
Missoula