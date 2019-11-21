National news is reporting that Democrats say the White House orchestrated Marie Jovanovich's removal to make it easier for Donald Trump allies to persuade Ukraine to launch corruption investigations into Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.
The truth may be that the Ukrainians played the White House like a fiddle. They got rid of an anti-corruption ambassador and got the $400 million. Maybe the whistleblower was acting on behalf of the Ukrainians. It worked very well for them.
Robert Phillips,
Missoula