Mayor, City Council don't listen to public

In 2011, Missoula Mayor John Engen set in place a plan to end homelessness in 10 years. The City Council vote of 9-0 to evict low-income residents from their homes on Fourth Street is unbelievable. Isn't this a complete contradiction of the plan?

Cole Bergquist plans to build upscale condos after he tears down the homes of several people. Shame on you, City Council and Bergquist. 

I had a conversation with a city cop about a stop sign that is completely ignored by every driver. He didn't seem to think that it was a problem and refused to do anything about it. Also learned from him that city cops get two 40-minute breaks plus an hour for lunch every day. Good thing they don't work in the private sector to only have a 15-minute break (maybe) every four hours. This info was given when I asked why six or eight patrol cars are at Ruby's Cafe or the coffee shop on North Higgins at once.

I really think Engen should discontinue the City Council meetings, as they do not listen to the residents at all. I do not think the council or Engen has ever sided with the public's concern or request.

Darlene Friesz,

Missoula

