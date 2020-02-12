Mayor, City Council don't listen to public

I had a conversation with a city cop about a stop sign that is completely ignored by every driver. He didn't seem to think that it was a problem and refused to do anything about it. Also learned from him that city cops get two 40-minute breaks plus an hour for lunch every day. Good thing they don't work in the private sector to only have a 15-minute break (maybe) every four hours. This info was given when I asked why six or eight patrol cars are at Ruby's Cafe or the coffee shop on North Higgins at once.