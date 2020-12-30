 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

{{featured_button_text}}

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He is a terrible human being.

Now close your eyes, remember all those reasons (funny, 'cause liberals never hate). But now transpose all those arguments onto your Mayor John Engen. If you are honest, it's just the other side of the same coin. Locally, Engen is our Trump; he just wears blue (for his gain).

We will have an opportunity to elect a better next city election. Please do your homework.

Tony Cate,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dictator wanted to create havoc
Letters

Dictator wanted to create havoc

Remember when Saddam Hussein knew he had lost the war with the American-led allies in his quest to take over Kuwait? As an egocentric dictator…

Chance to hold liars accountable
Letters

Chance to hold liars accountable

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News