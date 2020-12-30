Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He is a terrible human being.

Now close your eyes, remember all those reasons (funny, 'cause liberals never hate). But now transpose all those arguments onto your Mayor John Engen. If you are honest, it's just the other side of the same coin. Locally, Engen is our Trump; he just wears blue (for his gain).

We will have an opportunity to elect a better next city election. Please do your homework.

Tony Cate,

Missoula

