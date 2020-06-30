Mayor showing thirst for power

Mayor Engen's letter issued on June 14 said that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self-appointed 'militia' carrying weapons on the Missoula County Courthouse lawn or on the streets of Missoula."
An elected official who laments his powers being constrained by the Constitution should be recalled. It shows his hubris and thirst for unchecked power and control. All are attributes that conflict with an elected public official's duty to citizens and taxpayers.
I urge Missoulians to begin a petition to recall Mayor Engen for denouncing and bemoaning our Constitution.
#recallengen
Stephanie Dwyer,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!