When I heard about Senator John McCain’s death, my first thought was of his horrific ordeal as a POW, and how presidential candidate Donald Trump had denigrated McCain’s heroism. McCain is a true American hero, not only for what he had endured as a captured combatant, but also because he refused to accept special treatment offered by his captors (offered because of his family’s prominence in the U.S. military).
The late Ronald G. Bliss, an Air Force pilot and friend of mine, was incarcerated with McCain in the “Hanoi Hilton.” Long after his release, when reminiscing with fellow Air Force veterans in a Galveston bar, Bliss was approached by a group of Marine Corps veterans who wanted to engage in some friendly inter-service “trash talk.” However, when the ex-Marines learned of Bliss’s six years of captivity and torture, they declared him a hero and carried him proudly around the bar on their shoulders.
The Marine Corps veterans understood instantly what Donald Trump still has failed to understand. To survive years of unimaginably cruel mistreatment — and to do so with integrity — is to meet the highest standard of heroic behavior. Irrespective of political views or attitudes toward war, the people of this nation should long remember the heroism of John McCain.
Merrill Hiscock,
Lolo