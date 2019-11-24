Just after a Republican whines about the "witch hunt," he/she yowls that Congress is doing nothing else. That untruth is easily debunked.
In early November, on the congress.gov website, I found the following:
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives had passed 350 bills. The Republican-controlled Senate: 77 bills. Sixty-three of the bills had become law. Of the 63 bills that became law, 43 originated in the House and 20 originated in the Senate.
What, you may wonder, happened to all of the other bills, particularly all of those House bills? Ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. In some murky, dank corner of his office he has stacked them up (probably hidden under old copies of National Rifle Association magazines), refusing to allow the Senate to consider the bills, preferring instead to bury progressive ideas that could help Americans of all persuasions if given a fair hearing in the Senate.
If anyone wishes to wail about nothing getting done in Congress, send your complaints to McConnell, the do-nothing Senate majority "leader."
Linda Holtom,
Missoula