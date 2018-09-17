I have never endorsed a political candidate before, but I make an exception for a truly exceptional candidate for Lake County commissioner: Caroline McDonald.
I have met McDonald and find her to possess a refreshing combination of attributes. She is intelligent, articulate, personable, and would bring a much-needed spirit of cooperation to the job of commissioner, including a willingness to work with other local governmental entities to address common problems.
McDonald has a proven record as an independent consultant of securing millions of dollars in grants for local entities — for police cars, water/sewer systems and housing, to name a few — and of bringing sometimes opposing sides together to find creative solutions to real problems in our area.
As Polson School Board chair, McDonald has proven her dedication to the needs of our youth, making sure our schools have the necessary resources to prepare our future leaders for fulfilling lives and careers.
Now more than ever, we need someone in a leadership position who will help restore community trust, focus attention on local concerns, and provide a new voice in county government.
I urge you in the strongest possible terms to give Caroline McDonald your vote this fall.
JoAnna Shelton,
Charlo-Moiese