'Me, me, me, me, me' - the sound of selfishness

Me, me, me, me, me. Sounds like the start of a song? No, it is the sound of selfishness.

Freedom — my "Constitutional" right to do as I please.

Me, me, me, me, me.

Having recently completed radiation therapy for breast cancer, my immune system is possibly compromised. But, we must allow you your "Constitutional" right to possibly infect me by the simple act of wearing a mask. And yes, I do wear a mask every time I go anywhere.

I've spent many hours wearing masks in the OR. It may be uncomfortable for a few hours but we wear the mask to protect the safety of our patient. Our mask wearing now is for the safety of you and me.

Me, me, me, me, me.

So, keep waving your "Constitutional" rights flag and please try not to contribute to the well-being of your fellow city, county and country citizens.

Patricia Ryan-Swindler,

Hamilton

